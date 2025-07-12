How to watch Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The red-hot Minnesota Lynx (18-3) will square off against the struggling Chicago Sky (6-13) in a Saturday matinee showdown on Saturday.

Minnesota enters the weekend perched atop the WNBA standings, holding a comfortable 3.5-game cushion over second-place Phoenix. The Lynx have claimed victory in four of their last five outings, their lone stumble coming at the hands of the Mercury. In their most recent win, it was Natisha Hiedeman who stepped up in a big way, pouring in 18 points off the bench to help power past the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sky, meanwhile, are trying to claw their way out of the lower rungs of the league. A promising win over the Dallas Wings earlier this week offered a glimmer of hope, bumping Chicago up from the league cellar to 10th place, leapfrogging both the Wings and the Sparks in the standings.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

Rebecca Allen was the x-factor in that victory. The veteran guard erupted for a season-high 27 points, knocking down five triples in just seven attempts from beyond the arc. It marked her first game in double figures since May and her best offensive outing of the year. Now in her first season with Chicago after a stint in Phoenix, Allen is starting to find her rhythm at just the right time.

Chicago’s centerpiece remains rookie sensation Angel Reese, who continues to dominate the glass, leading the league with an eye-popping 12.8 rebounds per game. She's also putting up 13.3 points per outing, making her one of the few players in the league averaging a double-double. Her meteoric rise in popularity has earned her a spot on the cover of NBA 2K26, the first WNBA player to receive the honor. The Sky’s top scorer, however, is Ariel Atkins, who’s averaging 13.8 PPG, despite a quiet seven-point night against Dallas.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Back in Minnesota, Hiedeman has quietly carved out a key role as the leader of the Lynx second unit. Averaging 7.9 points off the bench, the veteran guard is in her second year with the team after spending five seasons in Connecticut. But make no mistake, the engine that drives the Lynx is Napheesa Collier. The All-Star forward is putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 23.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. A five-time All-Star and two-time First Team selection, Collier continues to be a dominant two-way presence.

Courtney Williams will also represent Minnesota in the All-Star Game. The crafty point guard is contributing 14 points and dishing out nearly six assists a night while controlling the pace and flow of the Lynx offense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: