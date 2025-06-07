How to watch Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky return to the United Center on Saturday to square off against the Indiana Fever in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup showdown.

The Fever enter the matchup with a 3-4 record, still in the hunt for a second consecutive playoff appearance. However, they’ll be without their marquee rookie Caitlin Clark, who’s sidelined due to a quadriceps injury, leaving Indiana to adjust on the fly without their top playmaker.

Chicago hasn’t had the smoothest start to the 2025 campaign either, sitting at 2-4, but the Sky seem to be turning a corner with back-to-back wins under their belt.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Sky and the Fever will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Sky and the Fever live on CBS and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

They leaned heavily on Ariel Atkins, who poured in 26 points in their latest win over Dallas, while Angel Reese flirted with a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine boards. Defensively, Chicago has shown signs of progress, giving up 80.9 points per contest (sixth-best in the league), and holding opponents to just 43.4% shooting from the floor. Their three-point defense has been particularly sharp, limiting teams to under 33% from deep.

Indiana Fever Team News

On the other side, Indiana is coming off a strong showing led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 23-point performance and a solid 14-point effort from Lexie Hull. Defensively, the Fever have been slightly more consistent, surrendering just 78.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Their presence in the paint has made a difference, and they rank among the WNBA’s top three teams in blocked shots per outing.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: