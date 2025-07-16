How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream (12-9) head to Wintrust Arena on Wednesday looking to put an end to a frustrating four-game skid on the road as they take on the Chicago Sky (7-14) in a pivotal Eastern Conference clash.

Atlanta opened the 2025 season on a strong note but has recently hit some turbulence, dropping three of their last four contests. Their only victory during that stretch came against the expansion Golden State Valkyries, while losses to Seattle, Indiana, and New York have raised concerns heading into the All-Star break.

Chicago, meanwhile, is doing its best to stay afloat in the postseason hunt. The Sky recently split a two-game home set with league-leading Minnesota, a solid outcome considering the Lynx’s dominant form this season. Still, at 10th place in the league standings, the Sky remain three games behind Las Vegas for the final playoff spot and are feeling the urgency.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

The Sky, on the other hand, are riding the momentum of Angel Reese’s continued emergence. The rookie forward logged 22 points and 10 rebounds in their last game against the Lynx and has notched at least 15 points in eight consecutive contests. Reese has transformed from a rebound-first forward to Chicago’s leading scorer, now averaging 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per outing. Her standout performance against the Sparks, 24 points and 16 boards, was a statement that she’s more than just a presence on the glass.

Ariel Atkins, who had been leading the team in scoring until recently, is averaging 13.9 points per game but may be unavailable after exiting the last game with a leg injury. Center Kamilla Cardoso, at 6’7", provides additional firepower down low, contributing 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Dream Team News

The Dream are once again being led by All-Star starter Allisha Gray, who posted 16 points and eight boards in their recent defeat to the Liberty. Gray is averaging a team-best 18.6 points per game and continues to be a reliable two-way threat with 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. With Rhyne Howard sidelined for the rest of July due to a knee injury, Atlanta will lean more heavily on Brionna Jones, who has been quietly effective in the paint with 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: