How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea wrap up their Conference League campaign for the year on Thursday as they welcome Shamrock Rovers to Stamford Bridge.

This marks the first time the Blues will face an Irish club in their history, with Enzo Maresca aiming to maintain his perfect record of six wins in as many matches in Europe’s third-tier competition.

The Blues' previous outing in the tournament saw them ease past Astana with a 3-1 victory in Kazakhstan. They carried that form into the domestic stage, edging Brentford 2-1 on Saturday to keep their momentum rolling.

While Chelsea are widely regarded as the frontrunners to lift the trophy, Shamrock Rovers have proven to be no pushovers, remaining unbeaten in European competition this season. Thursday’s clash promises to be an intriguing encounter as both teams look to end the calendar year on a high note.

How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Stamford Bridge

The UEFA Conference League match between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, December 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Blues might see the return of Joao Felix and Romeo Lavia, who were sidelined for the clash against Brentford. However, Benoit Badiashile remains on the injury list, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell have been battling illness and are doubtful for this fixture.

Several academy talents, including Josh Acheampong, are expected to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk faces the prospect of a lengthy suspension after failing a drug test. The winger has denied knowingly ingesting any prohibited substances.

Fresh from netting a brace in last week’s European outing against Astana, former Barcelona prospect Marc Guiu is set to lead Chelsea’s attack. Summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has struggled to make an impact since his move from Leicester, will be given another opportunity to find his rhythm.

Shamrock Rovers team news

On the visitors' side, Shamrock Rovers will be without Rory Gaffney, the former Salford striker, as he continues to recover from a long-term injury. Although Sean Kavanagh made a comeback from a minor knock last week, the ex-Fulham player is likely to remain on the bench.

In fine form, Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny is expected to spearhead Shamrock's attack after scoring twice against Borac Banja Luka in his last European appearance. The forward now boasts six goals in as many games across all competitions and will aim to extend his hot streak at Stamford Bridge.

