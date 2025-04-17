How to watch today's Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and Legia Warszawa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will look to put the finishing touches on their Europa Conference League quarter-final when they welcome Legia Warsaw to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Blues are the favourites to lift the trophy and showed exactly why with a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg in Poland. With one foot already in the semi-finals, the return fixture should be a formality, but given their recent domestic struggles, Enzo Maresca's men could use a statement win to lift spirits around the Bridge.

Legia Warsaw, meanwhile, slumped to another defeat in the Ekstraklasa following last week's setback, and they appear outmatched once again heading into this second leg.

Chelsea's weekend 2-2 draw with Ipswich only added to their woes in the Premier League, where they've now won just five of their last 16 matches, leaving their hopes of a Champions League berth hanging by a thread.

How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League quarter-final match between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Stamford Bridge

The Conference League quarter-final match between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, April 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

With the tie essentially wrapped up, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate heavily, much like he did in the group stage clash against Astana. First-leg goalscorer George and fellow youngster Josh Acheampong are likely to feature again, with potential starts for academy products Mathis Amougou, Shumaira Mheuka, and Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

Among the senior names, Reece James could be handed minutes after remaining on the bench over the weekend, while Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Christopher Nkunku are all in line for recalls. Filip Jorgensen is expected to start in goal.

Legia Warszawa team news

On the flip side, Kosta Runjaic's side may also rotate, especially with a domestic cup final looming. He fielded a strong XI in Sunday's league loss to Jagiellonia, but squad management will be key in the run-in.

Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk return from European suspensions, although Ilya Shkurin remains ineligible and key attackers Marc Gual and Bartosz Kapustka are both serious injury doubts.

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last match LEG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Legia Warszawa 0 - 3 Chelsea 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

