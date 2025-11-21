How to watch today's Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea Women will host Barcelona Femeni in a crucial UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage fixture on Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona come into this tie as clear group leaders and tournament favorites, having won all three of their league phase matches, while Chelsea have two wins and a draw, sitting just behind them. The fixture is a rematch of last season’s semi-finals, where Barcelona prevailed in both legs, and is expected to be intense and high-scoring given the teams’ attacking depth and recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea continue to be without Hannah Hampton, Kadeisha Buchanan, and Mayra Ramírez, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Chelsea are two points their opponents, who are the table toppers as it stands and they will be hoping to climb over the visitors with a home win.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also dealing with several setbacks. Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo are both unavailable, nursing foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Dutch midfielder Esmee Brugts faces a race against time to be fit after being forced off during the second half of the recent clash with Real Madrid.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links