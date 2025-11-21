+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Women's Champions League
team-logoChelsea FC Women
Stamford Bridge
team-logoBarcelona
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will host Barcelona Femeni in a crucial UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage fixture on Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona come into this tie as clear group leaders and tournament favorites, having won all three of their league phase matches, while Chelsea have two wins and a draw, sitting just behind them. The fixture is a rematch of last season’s semi-finals, where Barcelona prevailed in both legs, and is expected to be intense and high-scoring given the teams’ attacking depth and recent form. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona lineups

Chelsea FC WomenHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBAR
1
L. Peng
16
N. Girma
17
S. Baltimore
14
N. Bjoern
22
L. Bronze
8
E. Cuthbert
30
K. Walsh
18
W. Kaptein
12
A. Thompson
2
E. Carpenter
33
A. Beever-Jones
13
C. Coll
24
E. Brugts
2
I. Paredes
4
M. Leon
22
O. Batlle
5
L. Aleixandri
11
A. Putellas
14
A. Bonmati
9
C. Pina
17
E. Pajor
10
C. Hansen

4-3-3

BARAway team crest

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Bompastor

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Romeu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea continue to be without Hannah Hampton, Kadeisha Buchanan, and Mayra Ramírez, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Chelsea are two points their opponents, who are the table toppers as it stands and they will be hoping to climb over the visitors with a home win.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also dealing with several setbacks. Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo are both unavailable, nursing foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Dutch midfielder Esmee Brugts faces a race against time to be fit after being forced off during the second half of the recent clash with Real Madrid.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

BAR

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

