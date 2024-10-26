How to watch today's Charlton vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Charlton and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham aims to build on their three-game undefeated streak in league play as they journey to The Valley for Saturday's matchup against Charlton Athletic.

The Red Dragons currently hold second place in the League One standings, while Charlton sits in 11th as they approach the weekend clash.

Despite conceding in stoppage time at Barnsley on Tuesday, Charlton have gathered some positive momentum, extending their unbeaten streak to three games. Wrexham, meanwhile, stumbled at home for the first time this season, drawing midweek against Huddersfield, a result that left them trailing leaders Birmingham by four points.

How to watch Charlton vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Charlton and Wrexham will be telecast live on TV on Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free-trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Charlton vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: The Valley, Charlton

The League One match between Charlton and Wrexham will be played at The Valley, Charlton, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlton team news

The hosts will likely miss the injured Lloyd Jones, Kayne Ramsay, Gassan Ahadme, and Chuks Aneke for this match.

After netting a brace off the bench against Barnsley midweek, Luke Berry is in line to earn a starting spot.

Tennai Watson, who came on at halftime in Tuesday's 2-2 draw, might also be called up to make his second league start of the season.

Charlton Athletic possible XI: Mannion; Edmondson-Green, Mitchell, Gillesphey; Watson, Berry, A. Campbell, Coventry, Edwards; Godden, Leaburn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maynard Brewer, Mannion Defenders: Potts, Ramsay, Edun, Edmonds-Green, Jones, Mitchell, Gillesphey, Watson, Mitchell, Mitchell, Mitchell Midfielders: Coventry, Anderson, Small, Berry, Campbell, Taylor, Docherty, Edwards Forwards: Dixon, Ahadme, Godden, Kanu, Leaburn, Aneke, Campbell, Hylton, Ahadme

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without the services of Jack Marriott (leg) and George Evans (ankle) due to various injury problems.

Experienced forward Steven Fletcher is also unlikely to travel, having missed Tuesday's draw against Huddersfield with a knee concern.

Meanwhile, defender Max Cleworth remains doubtful for Saturday’s match, having missed the last five games due to an ankle issue. Wrexham may stick with the lineup that has been delivering strong results recently.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

