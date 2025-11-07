How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte and New York City face off in the decisive Game three of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-three series on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.
The series is tied 1-1, with New York City taking Game 1 by a 1-0 margin at home but Charlotte rallying in Game two with a 7-6 win in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.
How to watch Charlotte vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time
The match will be played on Friday at Bank of America Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Charlotte FC team news
Pep Biel will remain unavailable for Charlotte FC on Friday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.
Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Nimfasha Berchimas are also sidelined due to injuries.
New York City FC team news
For New York City, both Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are ruled out with leg injuries, while Jacob Arroyave’s participation remains uncertain.