Major League Soccer
team-logoCharlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium
team-logoNew York City FC
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte and New York City face off in the decisive Game three of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-three series on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

The series is tied 1-1, with New York City taking Game 1 by a 1-0 margin at home but Charlotte rallying in Game two with a 7-6 win in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlotte vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played on Friday at Bank of America Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC lineups

Charlotte FCHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNYC
1
K. Kahlina
15
H. Toffolo
14
N. Byrne
3
T. Ream
29
A. Malanda
10
W. Zaha
8
A. Westwood
28
D. Diani
18
K. Vargas
13
B. Bronico
17
I. Toklomati
49
M. Freese
22
K. O'Toole
80
J. Haak
24
T. Gray
13
Thiago Martins
8
A. Perea
10
M. Moralez
17
H. Wolf
7
N. Fernandez
21
A. O'Neill
16
A. Martinez

4-2-3-1

NYCAway team crest

CLT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Smith

NYC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Charlotte FC team news

Pep Biel will remain unavailable for Charlotte FC on Friday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Nimfasha Berchimas are also sidelined due to injuries. 

New York City FC team news

For New York City, both Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are ruled out with leg injuries, while Jacob Arroyave’s participation remains uncertain.

Form

CLT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLT

Last 5 matches

NYC

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

