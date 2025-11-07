How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York City FC MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte and New York City face off in the decisive Game three of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-three series on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

The series is tied 1-1, with New York City taking Game 1 by a 1-0 margin at home but Charlotte rallying in Game two with a 7-6 win in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played on Friday at Bank of America Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Pep Biel will remain unavailable for Charlotte FC on Friday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Nimfasha Berchimas are also sidelined due to injuries.

New York City FC team news

For New York City, both Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are ruled out with leg injuries, while Jacob Arroyave’s participation remains uncertain.

