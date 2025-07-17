How to watch today's Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The San Antonio Spurs are set to hit the hardwood again on Thursday as they square off with the Charlotte Hornets in what promises to be a marquee Summer League clash. Both squads enter the showdown sporting spotless records in Las Vegas, setting the stage for a battle of the unbeaten.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Thursday, July 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

National TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Charlotte Hornets team news & key performers

Last time out, Charlotte's offense was led by KJ Simpson, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points and seven assists. Kon Knueppel delivered a well-rounded performance, racking up 16 points, 10 rebounds, four dimes, a steal, and a block. Jaylen Sims chipped in 13 points and grabbed three boards, while rookies Ryan Kalkbrenner and PJ Hall each added nine points and five rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

As for the Spurs, Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick, led the starters with 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists. The real spark came off the bench, though, with David Jones Garcia pouring in 21 points, five boards, and five assists. Osayi Osifo added 12 points on near-perfect shooting, going 6-for-7 from the field and snagging four rebounds.

Knicks vs Pacers Head-to-Head Record