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Liga MX
team-logoCF America
Estadio Banorte
team-logoTijuana
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Watch CF America vs Tijuana Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
CF America vs Tijuana
CF America
Tijuana
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 7
Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and Tijuana will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 PM.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

How to watch CF America vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Tijuana Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Almada

Form

CFA

CFA - Form

NEC
W2-4
MON
D1-1
LEO
W3-5
ATL
W2-5
PAC
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TIJ

TIJ - Form

ATL
L2-3
JUA
D1-1
PUE
D0-0
TOL
D2-2
SAN
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CF AmericaDrawTijuana
2
3
0
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
0
FT
Liga MX
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
3
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
1
FT
Liga MX
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
1
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
1
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
2
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
2
FT
Liga MX
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
2
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
2
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
138323318+1527
L
W
W
D
W
2
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
148243223+926
W
W
W
D
D
3
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
147522112+926
W
W
D
D
L
4
AtlasAtlasATL
147342526-124
W
L
W
D
W
5
TolucaTolucaTOL
146532919+1023
D
D
D
L
D
6
LeonLeonLEO
146442118+322
D
W
L
D
W
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
136252318+520
L
W
W
D
L
8
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
135532117+420
W
D
D
D
L
9
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
136251718-120
L
L
L
W
W
10
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
146172020019
L
W
W
W
W
11
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
145451922-319
W
W
D
L
W
12
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
144552023-317
D
L
W
D
L
13
PachucaPachucaPAC
144462219+316
W
L
L
D
L
14
PueblaPueblaPUE
144461621-516
L
L
D
D
L
15
TigresTigresTIG
143651519-415
D
L
D
W
W
16
AtlanteAtlanteATL
143561420-614
L
W
L
L
W
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
142481627-1110
D
L
L
D
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
141211933-245
D
L
L
D
L
Qualification to next stage

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Tijuana today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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