Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between CF America and Austin FC will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

CF America vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. The Leagues Cup is broadcast exclusively through MLS Season Pass, which is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Existing subscribers can stream the match without paying anything extra. The live stream option is listed below.

CF America and Austin FC meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, with two sides in contrasting form but carrying identical ambitions of advancing through the group stage.

Guillermo Almada's side have been in sharp form across both competitions. The Águilas have won all three of their most recent matches, putting nine goals past Portland Timbers, San Diego FC, and Santos Laguna without reply in the latter fixture. They arrive as the stronger side on paper and will look to press that advantage.

Austin FC, managed by Davy Arnaud, have shown real resilience in this tournament after a difficult domestic run. Back-to-back Leagues Cup wins over Tijuana and Puebla — both by convincing scorelines — have lifted confidence considerably, even as MLS results earlier in the summer told a different story.

The contrast between the clubs' league situations adds texture to this group-stage tie. Club América have been consistent in Liga MX, while Austin have endured a turbulent MLS campaign that included losses to Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo. The Leagues Cup has offered Arnaud's squad a fresh stage, and they have taken it.

For CF America, a third straight Leagues Cup win would confirm top-two status in the group and put the Mexican side firmly in control of their own destiny. Austin need a result to maintain the momentum they have built over the past week.

Both coaches will be without detailed confirmed squad information ahead of this fixture, which adds a degree of uncertainty to the team selections. What is clear is that both sides have goals in them — America have scored nine in their last three, Austin seven across their last five in all competitions.

Read on for the TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, team news, and everything else you need ahead of CF America vs Austin FC.

How to watch CF America vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Austin FC manager Davy Arnaud is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

CF America arrive in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers in the Leagues Cup on August 10, following a 3-1 win over San Diego FC on August 7. Earlier in the run, they beat Queretaro FC and Santos Laguna while drawing 1-1 with Atlante in Liga MX. The Águilas have scored 11 goals across those five outings and conceded three, reflecting a side that has been clinical in front of goal.

Austin FC have won three and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Puebla in the Leagues Cup on August 10, building on a 2-0 victory over Tijuana three days earlier. The two losses in this run came in MLS play, against Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo, where Austin conceded four goals without reply across both games. Their win over Seattle Sounders on July 23, a 3-1 result, rounds out a sequence that shows a side capable of scoring freely when confidence is high.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between CF America and Austin FC. Based on the available records, this Leagues Cup fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, CF America sit third while Austin FC are placed fifth heading into this group-stage match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: