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Leagues Cup
team-logoCF America
team-logoAustin FC
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Watch CF America vs Austin FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
CF America vs Austin FC
CF America
Austin FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between CF America and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 3

Today's game between CF America and Austin FC will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

CF America vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. The Leagues Cup is broadcast exclusively through MLS Season Pass, which is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Existing subscribers can stream the match without paying anything extra. The live stream option is listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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CF America and Austin FC meet in the Leagues Cup 2026, with two sides in contrasting form but carrying identical ambitions of advancing through the group stage.

Guillermo Almada's side have been in sharp form across both competitions. The Águilas have won all three of their most recent matches, putting nine goals past Portland Timbers, San Diego FC, and Santos Laguna without reply in the latter fixture. They arrive as the stronger side on paper and will look to press that advantage.

Austin FC, managed by Davy Arnaud, have shown real resilience in this tournament after a difficult domestic run. Back-to-back Leagues Cup wins over Tijuana and Puebla — both by convincing scorelines — have lifted confidence considerably, even as MLS results earlier in the summer told a different story.

The contrast between the clubs' league situations adds texture to this group-stage tie. Club América have been consistent in Liga MX, while Austin have endured a turbulent MLS campaign that included losses to Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo. The Leagues Cup has offered Arnaud's squad a fresh stage, and they have taken it.

For CF America, a third straight Leagues Cup win would confirm top-two status in the group and put the Mexican side firmly in control of their own destiny. Austin need a result to maintain the momentum they have built over the past week.

Both coaches will be without detailed confirmed squad information ahead of this fixture, which adds a degree of uncertainty to the team selections. What is clear is that both sides have goals in them — America have scored nine in their last three, Austin seven across their last five in all competitions.

Read on for the TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, team news, and everything else you need ahead of CF America vs Austin FC.

How to watch CF America vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Austin FC Probable lineups

CF America crest
CF America
CFA
Formation
Austin FC crest
Austin FC
AUS
Austin FC crest
Austin FC
AUS

Manager

  • G. Almada

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Austin FC manager Davy Arnaud is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

CFA

CFA - Form

QFC
W0-1
ATL
D1-1
SAN
W3-0
SDI
W3-1
POT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AUS

AUS - Form

SEA
W3-1
HOU
L3-0
CLR
L1-0
TIJ
W2-0
PUE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CF America arrive in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers in the Leagues Cup on August 10, following a 3-1 win over San Diego FC on August 7. Earlier in the run, they beat Queretaro FC and Santos Laguna while drawing 1-1 with Atlante in Liga MX. The Águilas have scored 11 goals across those five outings and conceded three, reflecting a side that has been clinical in front of goal.

Austin FC have won three and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Puebla in the Leagues Cup on August 10, building on a 2-0 victory over Tijuana three days earlier. The two losses in this run came in MLS play, against Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo, where Austin conceded four goals without reply across both games. Their win over Seattle Sounders on July 23, a 3-1 result, rounds out a sequence that shows a side capable of scoring freely when confidence is high.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between CF America and Austin FC. Based on the available records, this Leagues Cup fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
321063+38
W
W
W
2
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
321081+77
W
W
L
3
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
320175+26
W
L
W
4
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
320163+36
L
W
W
6
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
220051+46
W
W
7
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
32015506
L
W
W
8
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
320152+36
W
W
L
9
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
220050+56
W
W
10
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
320151+46
L
W
W
11
LeonLeonLEO
320143+16
L
W
W
12
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
320143+16
W
L
W
13
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
220031+26
W
W
14
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
15
TigresTigresTIG
30302206
W
W
W
16
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
17
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
311143+14
W
L
L
18
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
210165+13
L
W
19
AtlasAtlasATL
310236-33
W
L
L
20
PachucaPachucaPAC
310235-23
W
L
L
21
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
22
MonterreyMonterreyMON
310234-13
L
W
L
23
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
210132+13
L
W
24
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
210132+13
W
L
25
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
21013303
W
L
26
AtlanteAtlanteATL
310227-53
L
L
W
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
210123-13
W
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
301225-31
L
L
L
29
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
30
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
301216-51
L
L
L
31
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
300339-60
L
L
L
32
PueblaPueblaPUE
200228-60
L
L
33
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
200215-40
L
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
200215-40
L
L
35
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
200205-50
L
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
200203-30
L
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-13T00:53:52.000Z

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, CF America sit third while Austin FC are placed fifth heading into this group-stage match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Austin FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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