How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic Park is set to host another heated chapter in the storied Old Firm rivalry as Celtic welcome Rangers on Sunday in a clash that could further cement the Hoops' dominance in Scottish football. With the top two sides in the Premiership going head-to-head, the stakes are high, but the home side hold a clear upper hand.

Brendan Rodgers' men have once again been the benchmark in Scotland, maintaining an iron grip on domestic silverware. Having already edged past Rangers on penalties to claim the Scottish League Cup, they remain in contention for a domestic treble, boasting a commanding 16-point lead at the Premiership summit while also advancing to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

For Rangers, this season has been a tale of frustration and missed opportunities. A failure to mount a genuine title challenge has left them trailing their fiercest rivals, while their cup aspirations were also shattered—losing the League Cup final to Celtic and suffering an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen's Park.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

James Forrest (foot) and Paulo Bernardo (ankle) are unavailable, though both are expected to return before the month is out. However, there's a major boost for the hosts, with Jota in line to feature in his first Old Firm derby since returning to Celtic in January. The Portuguese winger is set to join Daizen Maeda and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn in a potent attacking trio.

At the back, Jeffrey Schlupp, who has impressed since arriving on loan from Crystal Palace, could be handed a starting role over Greg Taylor, while the defensive line is likely to be marshalled by Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Alistair Johnston.

Rangers team news

For Rangers, Neraysho Kasanwirjo is expected to be the only confirmed absentee, although Connor Barron remains a doubt after picking up a knock in their previous outing.

There's growing optimism that Tom Lawrence could be handed a starting berth after an eye-catching cameo off the bench against Fenerbahce. The Welsh midfielder is in contention to slot into the engine room alongside Nicolas Raskin as Rangers attempt to turn the tide against their fiercest adversaries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links