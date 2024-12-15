How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on their arch-rivals Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Celtic beat Aberdeen 6-0 to book their place in the final and will be favourites to win the big game. Rangers got their ticket when they edged past Motherwell 2-1, but they are also, like Celtic, on an unbeaten run and will put up a fight.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

League Cup - Final Stage Hampden Park

The match will be played at Hampden Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

The hosts will be without Odin Thiago Holm, who has been sidelined with a calf injury since early November and is expected to make his return later this month.

Aside from this absence, Brendan Rodgers has a nearly full squad at his disposal, with no new injury concerns reported.

Rangers team news

Rangers, on the other hand, will miss Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who is out until next year with a knee injury.

Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo remain unavailable but are anticipated to rejoin the squad in the coming weeks.

