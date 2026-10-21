Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Celta Vigo will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Celtic vs Celta Vigo is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

Celtic host Celta Vigo at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of contrasting European campaigns.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic are under pressure. Three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions have left them deep in the lower reaches of the Europa League table, and last week's 4-1 loss to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz did little to ease the mood around the club. A 7-1 thrashing of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend offered some relief, but European survival is the priority now.

Celta Vigo arrive in Glasgow having also struggled in the Europa League this season, sitting just above Celtic in the overall standings. Claudio Giraldez's side lost 2-1 to Juventus in Vigo last Thursday in a match settled by a Randal Kolo Muani stoppage-time winner, and they will need a strong response on the road.

For Celtic, Celtic Park becomes a fortress they must defend. The home crowd will be a factor, and O'Neill will know that a positive result here is close to essential if his side are to keep any realistic hope of European progression alive.

Celta, for their part, have shown they can hurt teams on the counter. A 5-0 win over Racing Santander earlier in the campaign demonstrated their attacking capacity, even if consistency has proved elusive.

TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo are led by Claudio Giraldez. As with Celtic, no specific squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated when released.

Form

Celtic head into this match with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-1 Premiership victory over Heart of Midlothian, but that followed a 4-1 Europa League defeat to Benfica. Earlier in the run, Celtic suffered a 1-3 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League and a 1-0 Premiership defeat to Rangers. Across the five matches, Celtic scored 11 goals and conceded nine.

Celta Vigo's recent run shows two wins, one draw and two defeats from five outings. Their latest result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves, though they lost 2-1 to Juventus in the Europa League the week before. A heavy 5-0 home win over Racing Santander also features in that sequence, alongside a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Celta scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited to two Europa League meetings in late 2002. Celta won the first encounter 2-1 at home, before Celtic claimed a 1-0 victory in Glasgow. The series is therefore level at one win apiece, with Celta holding a slight edge on goals scored across the two legs. More than two decades separate those meetings from this one, meaning the historical record offers little beyond a reminder that both sides have beaten each other on home soil.

Standings

In the Europa League, both clubs are positioned in the bottom half of the overall table, with Celtic sitting deeper than Celta Vigo. That context makes this a fixture between two sides fighting to stay relevant in the competition, with neither able to afford another setback if European progression is to remain a realistic aim.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: