How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celta Vigo will take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga at the Abanca Balaidos on Thursday.

Atletico are one of only three teams who are unbeaten in the league after six rounds. They have won and drawn three games each so far and will be hoping to climb up the table with another win in the bag.

Celta are heading into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao. They are ninth in the standings and will be hoping they can cause an upset in this clash.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Abanca Balaidos

The match will be played at the Abanca Balaidos on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Celta will be without Mihailo Ristic and Luca de la Torre, who are recovering from calf and ankle injuries, respectively.

Oscar Mingueza is also sidelined following a muscle injury sustained against Athletic.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Guaita; J. Rodriguez, Starfelt, Jailson; Alvarez, Beltran, Moriba, Alonso; Aspas, Swedberg, Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Starfelt, Carreira, Aidoo, Alonso, Manquillo, Domínguez Midfielders: Moriba, Beltrán, Jailson, Swedberg, D. Rodríguez, Sotelo Forwards: Iglesias, Douvikas, Aspas, Cervi, Alfon, Bamba, Durán, Allende, Álvarez

Atletico Madrid team news

As for the visitors, they will be missing veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who suffered a muscle injury in their previous outing.

Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios are doubtful due to ongoing fitness concerns, but Rodrigo De Paul is expected to be available after missing Sunday’s match.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo, Lino; Gallagher, Koke, Riquelme; Griezmann, Sorloth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Celta Vigo La Liga 22/10/23 Celta Vigo 0 - 3 Atletico Madrid La Liga 12/02/23 Celta Vigo 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 11/09/22 Atletico Madrid 4 - 1 Celta Vigo La Liga 27/02/22 Atletico Madrid 2 - 0 Celta Vigo La Liga

