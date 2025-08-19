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CONCACAF Central American Cup
team-logoCD Aguila
team-logoCD Olimpia
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fox Soccer Plus
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's CD Aguila vs Olimpia CONCACAF Central American Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Central American Cup
CD Aguila vs CD Olimpia
CD Aguila
CD Olimpia

How to watch the CONCACAF Central American Cup match between CD Aguila and CD Olimpia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CD Águila face CD Olimpia at Estadio Cuscatlán on Wednesday in a CONCACAF Central American Cup Group D clash.

Both clubs have made positive starts in the group and are among the favorites to advance to the knockout rounds.  

The CONCACAF Central American Cup match featuring CD Aguila and Olimpia offers an electrifying showcase of skill. To add more excitement to this event, consider exploring sportsbook promos. Such promotions provide engaging ways to participate more directly and possibly gain more from the match as both a fan and a bettor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Aguila vs CD Olimpia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

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CD Aguila vs CD Olimpia kick-off time

crest
CONCACAF Central American Cup - Grp. D

The match will be played at Estadio Cuscatlán on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

CD Aguila team news

Águila enter the match unbeaten in their last three games, including their group-stage wins over Hercules (2-0) and Municipal Limeno (2-1).

The side is expected to be close to full strength, featuring regulars like striker Mauro Caballero, who was instrumental in recent victories. Águila's confidence at home plus a solid defensive shape will be key as they seek to claim top spot in the group.

CD Olimpia team news

CD Olimpia arrive with an impressive record - eight wins and two draws in their last ten official matches, scoring an average of 2.7 goals per game away from home. The Honduran champions are undefeated in group play and continue to frustrate opponents with their blend of attacking flair and disciplined midfield.

Their most recent fixture was a goalless draw with Real España, where they managed four corners and kept things tight defensively. Olimpia are also nearly at full strength with no major injury concerns reported. 

Form

CDA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CDO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CDA

Last match

CDO

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

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