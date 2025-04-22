How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes vs the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils will look to even the score in their first-round playoff matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes when they head to Lenovo Center for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

New Jersey, which stumbled into the postseason with four losses in its final five regular-season games, couldn’t shake those struggles in the series opener, falling to the Hurricanes in convincing fashion. Now, the Devils find themselves in must-respond territory, aiming to avoid a 2-0 hole before returning home.

Carolina, on the other hand, came out of the gates flying in Game 1, setting the tone early and cruising to a comfortable victory. The Canes will try to keep their foot on the gas and seize full control of the series with another win on home ice.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. the New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils will meet in an epic NHL action on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

For the Hurricanes, rookie Logan Stankoven stole the spotlight with a pair of goals, while veteran Taylor Hall added two helpers and Jordan Martinook picked up an assist. Carolina’s defense, which allowed 2.81 goals per contest during the season (10th in the league), held firm in Game 1, limiting New Jersey to a single tally.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen was steady, turning away 23 of 24 shots. The netminder posted a 13-8-1 mark with a 2.50 GAA and .899 save percentage in the regular season.

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier provided the lone bright spot for the Devils with a goal in the opener, while Jesper Bratt and Brett Pesce chipped in assists. However, New Jersey’s defense, which ranked fifth in the NHL during the regular season at 2.68 goals allowed per game, was far from sharp, surrendering four goals and allowing Carolina to dictate the pace throughout.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom did what he could, stopping 41 of 44 shots, and finished the regular season with a solid 26-16-6 record, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils head-to-head record