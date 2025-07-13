How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Final

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Final, from broadcast info, start time and form.

In a blockbuster rematch of last month’s French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to square off once again — this time on the hallowed grass of Centre Court, with the Wimbledon men’s singles crown on the line this Sunday.

Chasing a historic third straight title at SW19, Alcaraz will look to reaffirm his dominance, while Sinner comes in riding high after dismantling seven-time champ Novak Djokovic in straight sets in Friday’s semi-final.

Between them, the dynamic duo has locked down every Grand Slam since the start of 2024. They’ve split the spoils so far in 2025, with one major apiece — but the edge clearly lies with Alcaraz, who’s put together a scorching run of form. Since April’s Monte Carlo Open, the Spaniard has played five tournaments, making the final in each, and owns an eye-popping 48 wins compared to Sinner’s modest 19.

Sinner's season has been a bit more stop-start. He stormed to the Australian Open title in dominant fashion, brushing aside Alexander Zverev in straight sets, but was then sidelined for three months following a suspension issued by the World Anti-Doping Association. Upon return, he reached the Italian Open final — only to fall to Alcaraz in convincing fashion once again.

But the grass has brought out the best in Sinner. He’s looked sharp and composed throughout Wimbledon, conceding just two sets both in the Round of 16 clash against Grigor Dimitrov, who later retired injured. His straight-set wins over Djokovic and Ben Shelton have been a serious statement.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has been made to sweat a bit more. He's dropped five sets en route to the final, including one against Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Still, the reigning champ has found a way every time — as champions do.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon final, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Final date, start time

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Category: Men's Singles | Stage: Final

Men's Singles | Final Venue: Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England)

Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England) Surface: Outdoor Grass

Outdoor Grass Timings: 8:00 am ET or 5:00 am PT

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Polish tennis star Jannik Sinner, with their final clash at Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Sunday, July 13, 2025.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Final live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in final action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1

vs Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 Second round: vs Oliver Tarvet 6-1 6-4 6-4

vs Oliver Tarvet 6-1 6-4 6-4 Third round: vs Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4

vs Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 Fourth round: vs Andrey Rublev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4

vs Andrey Rublev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4 Quarter-final: vs Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-3

vs Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-3 Semi-final: vs Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 6-4

Jannik Sinner Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0

vs Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0 Second round: vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3

vs Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 Third round: vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1

vs Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1 Fourth round: vs Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 ret.

vs Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 5-7 2-2 ret. Quarter-final: vs Ben Shelton 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4

vs Ben Shelton 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 Semi-final: vs Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 6-4

