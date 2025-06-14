How to Watch Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts: Live Stream CFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts: CFL Football.

The Calgary Stampeders travel east to face the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Saturday, June 14, in a Week 2 Canadian Football League matchup. Both teams enter the contest with contrasting starts to their seasons, setting the stage for an intriguing early-season test.

Event Information

When Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time 4:00 PM ET Where BMO Field TV Channel CBSSN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Calgary opened their 2025 campaign with an impressive 38-26 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., in his Stampeders debut, completed 19 of 28 passes for 284 yards, though he threw two interceptions and did not record a passing touchdown. The offensive star was running back Dedrick Mills, who rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Wide receiver Reggie Begelton led the team with 58 receiving yards on five catches.

The Argonauts, meanwhile, stumbled in their season opener, falling 28-10 to the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto struggled to establish a running game, managing only 34 rushing yards, and quarterback Nick Arbuckle, filling in for the suspended Chad Kelly, was unable to spark the offense. The Argonauts’ defense, a strength last season, will need to rebound at home to avoid an 0-2 start.

