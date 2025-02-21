How to watch today's Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to keep their Premier League promotion hopes alive when they host Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor this week.

The Clarets have topped the Championship table in their last two second-tier campaigns, most notably in 2022-23, when they smashed the 100-point mark under Vincent Kompany. However, their return to the top flight was short-lived, as they endured a disastrous campaign, finishing 19th and suffering relegation. Under Scott Parker, Burnley have yet to hit top gear this season, but with just five points separating them from the summit, a strong run could put them right back in contention.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have been absent from the Premier League since 2000-01 and have struggled to escape the second tier. After earning promotion from League One last season, they barely avoided the drop in their Championship return, finishing in the bottom five. This year, however, they've shown remarkable improvement, currently sitting comfortably in the top half of the table.

Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Friday, February 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley will once again be without Aaron Ramsey and Benson Manuel, who remain sidelined with knee and Achilles injuries. Mike Trésor (muscle) and Josh Laurent (ankle) also remain on the injury list, limiting Parker’s squad depth.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

As for Sheffield Wednesday, Akin Famewo remains their only notable absentee, having missed the last 24 matches with a muscle injury.

Head coach Danny Rooney is expected to tweak his starting lineup following last weekend’s defeat to Coventry. Midfielder Svante Ingelsson, who was subbed off early in the second half, could be among those dropped to the bench as the Owls seek a response.

