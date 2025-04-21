How to watch today's Burnley vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second takes on third in a pivotal Championship clash this Easter Monday, as Burnley host Sheffield United at Turf Moor with Premier League promotion on the line.

Scott Parker's Clarets have become the embodiment of grit and determination in their push for an instant return to the top tier. They showcased that trademark resilience on Good Friday, overturning a deficit to edge past Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road. That result keeps them five points clear of the Blades with just three matches remaining.

As for Sheffield United, they halted a worrying three-game skid by seeing off struggling Cardiff City 2-0 at Bramall Lane—Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz each finding the net in either half. Only a win will realistically keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Burnley vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

This Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield United will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Monday, April 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

Injury-wise, Burnley remain without Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, and Benson Manuel, all still working their way back to fitness. Fortunately, there were no new setbacks from the win over Watford, and with so much riding on this encounter, Parker is unlikely to tinker with his starting lineup. Expect the same XI to take the field, led by skipper Josh Brownhill, who's chasing his 15th goal of the campaign.

Sheffield United team news

For United, there was a brief scare when Hamer was withdrawn late in the Cardiff match with a knock, but early signs suggest it wasn't serious. That would leave only Oliver Arblaster (ACL) and Jamie Shackleton (foot) on the treatment table.

With four goals and three assists since rejoining the club on loan in January, Brereton Diaz has staked a strong claim for a starting role, potentially at the expense of Rhian Brewster, as head coach Chris Wilder weighs his attacking options for this make-or-break showdown.

