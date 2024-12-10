How to watch today's Burnley vs Derby Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Derby in the Championship at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Burnley are on a fine run of form, unbeaten in their last five fixtures in the league and third in the standings with 37 points. They are just two points behind leaders Sheffield United and will be confident of picking up another win to keep their impressive run intact.

Derby are 16th and struggling this season. They will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth straight loss.

How to watch Burnley vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Burnley vs Derby kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The match will be played at the Turf Moor on Tuesday. For fans in the US, kick-off is at 2.45 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley may have up to six players unavailable for this match due to injuries, including Jordan Beyer, Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor, and John Egan, all of whom remain doubtful.

Aaron Ramsey is a confirmed absentee, as the midfielder continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in February.

Derby team news

Derby County, meanwhile, face fewer injury concerns, with Ryan Nyambe and Tawanda Chirewa both sidelined. Neither is expected to return to action until later this month.

