UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

Today's game between Bulgaria and Luxembourg will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bulgaria vs Luxembourg are listed below. Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX are all carrying the match.

Bulgaria host Luxembourg at the Hristo Botev stadium in Plovdiv in UEFA Nations League C, with both sides looking to make their mark in the group stage.

Bulgaria come into this fixture under coach Aleksandar Dimitrov, a new generation of players trying to establish themselves on the European stage. The home side will be eager to perform in front of their own supporters and build on what has been a mixed recent run.

Luxembourg arrive under Jeff Strasser with some momentum behind them. A win over Albania in their most recent outing showed they are capable of beating sides at this level, and they will not be easy to break down.

Bulgaria sit at the top of Group 4 heading into this match, while Luxembourg find themselves at the foot of the table. The gap in standings gives the hosts a psychological edge, though Nations League football has a habit of producing surprises.

With both coaches looking to stamp their authority on the group, this fixture carries real weight for the remainder of the campaign.

Read on to find out how to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg live, including all TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bulgaria coach Aleksandar Dimitrov has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Luxembourg coach Jeff Strasser is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Bulgaria have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Moldova, and they also fell to a 1-0 defeat against Montenegro. On the positive side, a 2-1 win over Georgia in World Cup qualification shows they can produce results when it matters. Across those five games, Bulgaria scored 15 goals and conceded five, though the two heavy wins over Indonesia and Solomon Islands inflate those numbers considerably.

Luxembourg have won three of their last five, with their most recent result a 1-0 win over Albania. They also recorded back-to-back wins over Malta in UEFA Nations League C qualification, winning 3-0 and 2-0. Their two defeats came against Italy and Northern Ireland, both by a single goal. They scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Bulgaria won 1-0 away in Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C. Before that, the two sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in October 2024. Across the five most recent meetings, Bulgaria have won two, with three draws, and Luxembourg are yet to beat Bulgaria in this dataset.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bulgaria BGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Estonia EST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iceland ISL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Luxembourg LUX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Bulgaria lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, while Luxembourg sit fourth and bottom of the group. The gap between the sides means Bulgaria are playing to consolidate top spot, while Luxembourg need a result to keep their group-stage hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bulgaria vs Luxembourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: