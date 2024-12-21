How to watch today's Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Bristol Rovers and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling Bristol Rovers embark on a new chapter without former manager Matt Taylor as they prepare to face in-form Wrexham at the Memorial Stadium in Saturday's League One showdown.

Taylor was shown the door earlier this week following a 2-0 defeat against Birmingham City, which left Rovers precariously perched just two points above the relegation zone. Interim boss David Horseman now shoulders the task of steadying the ship, but his first test is a daunting one against promotion-chasing Wrexham.

The Gas are desperate to halt a three-game losing streak in League One that has seen them slip to 20th in the standings.

Rovers have not had the comfort of playing in front of their home fans since a 2-0 loss to Blackpool on Tuesday, November 26, and Horseman will be hoping that a return to familiar surroundings sparks a turnaround.

Meanwhile, Wrexham come into this clash following a dramatic 2-2 stalemate with Cambridge United in their last League One fixture. After falling behind, the Red Dragons surged ahead before Dan Nlundulu's late penalty earned the U’s a share of the spoils.

How to watch Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Bristol Rovers and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Memorial Stadium

The League One match between Bristol and Wrexham will be played at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol Rovers team news

Interim manager David Horseman, who has already made several tweaks to the lineup during his brief tenure, could shake things up once again as he prepares to oversee what may be his final game in charge this weekend. Club captain Scott Sinclair, who started on the bench in the recent loss to Birmingham, might be poised for a return to the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Horseman emphasized his efforts to sharpen his team's attacking edge during training sessions. With this focus in mind, expect to see Gatlin O'Donkor, Shaqai Forde, and experienced forward Chris Martin leading the charge in an offensive lineup against Wrexham.

Wrexham team news

On the visitors' side, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has shared encouraging news, revealing that George Evans is back in the mix for the upcoming festive fixtures after participating in a reserve match against Salford City.

The versatile midfielder could slot into the heart of the Red Dragons’ midfield alongside Oliver Rathbone and Matty James, the latter having recently committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

