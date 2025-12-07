How to watch today's Brighton vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

West Ham United hit the road on Sunday for a trip they dread more than any other in the Premier League calendar, making their way to the Amex Stadium for a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls come into this one still stinging from midweek heartbreak. Brighton's four-game unbeaten streak was snapped in dramatic fashion by Aston Villa, who stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to stun Fabian Hurzeler's side. A late rocket from Jan Paul van Hecke, his second of the evening, offered a glimmer of hope, but in the end it was too little, too late. Villa departed the south coast with a wild 4-3 victory, leaving the home support in utter disbelief at how a commanding lead slipped through their fingers.

West Ham didn't suffer defeat, but their outing at Old Trafford hardly sparked celebration either. Diogo Dalot put Manchester United on top before Soungoutou Magassa grabbed his first Premier League goal late on to snatch a 1-1 draw for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

A point away at Old Trafford is no small feat, but it also prolongs the Hammers' winless streak in league play to three straight matches. As a result, they remain stuck in the relegation zone, two points shy of climbing out and overtaking Leeds United in 17th.

Brighton vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, England on Sunday, December 7, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton supporters are keeping their fingers crossed for young forward Stefanos Tzimas, who went down with a knee issue during the first half of the loss to Aston Villa. The early signs aren't encouraging, with Fabian Hurzeler bracing himself for the possibility that the 19-year-old could be facing an extended stint on the treatment table.

With Tzimas sidelined, the door swings open for veteran striker Danny Welbeck to reclaim his starting spot. Few opponents suit him better, he's bagged six Premier League goals against West Ham, more than he's scored versus any other side in the division.

Brighton may welcome Yasin Ayari back into the fold this weekend after his muscle problem, but the list of question marks remains a long one. Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Georginio Rutter (head) and Tommy Watson (undisclosed) are all touch-and-go. Meanwhile, James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are completely ruled out.

West Ham team news

As for West Ham, there's a major boost in the creativity department, Lucas Paqueta is available again after sitting out a suspension for his bizarre sending-off against Liverpool. His return likely nudges Tomas Soucek back to a bench role.

It’s not all positive news for the visitors, though. Brazilian defender Igor Julio is prevented from lining up against his parent club, and winger Crysencio Summerville is still at risk of missing out due to a knock.

The absentees don't stop there: Lukasz Fabianski (back) and Oliver Scarles (shoulder) are confirmed unavailable. But one man who loves this fixture is West Ham's No. 9 Callum Wilson, who has tormented Brighton in previous meetings with eight combined goals and assists five finishes of his own and three set-ups.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

