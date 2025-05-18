How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome newly crowned champions Liverpool to the Amex Stadium in Premier League action on Monday night.

While the title is already wrapped up and waiting to be lifted on Merseyside, Liverpool still have two games left before the champagne corks fly—and Brighton will be hoping to delay any celebrations with a statement performance.

Arne Slot's side has slightly taken their foot off the gas since sealing the title with five games to spare. A 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge and a frustrating 2-2 draw against Arsenal, despite being two goals up, have taken a little gloss off their dominant season. While 90 points is now out of reach, two more wins would still leave them just one shy, finishing on 89.

As for Brighton, it's been a bit of a slog down the stretch. Fabian Hurzeler's men have only managed two wins in their last eight outings. With Man City failing to clinch the FA Cup on Saturday, any leftover Conference League hopes are over for the Seagulls.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool will be played at the American Express (Amex) Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Monday, May 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton are likely to be without a handful of key names for Monday's clash, with Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter, and Solly March all sidelined through injury.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and fellow defender Joel Veltman remain touch-and-go as they race the clock to prove their fitness, while there's better news up top—Joao Pedro is back in the frame after serving a three-match suspension following his red card for violent conduct against Brentford last month.

Liverpool team news

All eyes will also be on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose future has become a hot topic after he was left out of the starting XI in the draw with Arsenal. Conor Bradley got the nod instead, and when Alexander-Arnold came off the bench, he received a mixed reception from the Anfield faithful. It remains to be seen whether Slot will stick or twist with his right-back selection in these final outings.

In terms of team news, the Reds are mostly at full strength, with only Joe Gomez still recovering from hamstring surgery. Expect some squad rotation from Slot, who has been managing minutes smartly ever since the trophy was secured.

