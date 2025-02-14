How to watch today's Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion claimed bragging rights over Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend, securing a 2-1 victory in the fourth round. Now, the two sides are set to lock horns once again, this time in Premier League action.

Brighton currently sit on 34 points from 24 matches, trailing seventh-placed Bournemouth by six points. It has been a promising first season for Fabian Hurzeler, with the 31-year-old German successfully preserving the Seagulls' dynamic, attacking approach while delivering results. Their FA Cup journey has seen them ease past Norwich City (4-0) before ousting Chelsea (2-1), and they now face a trip to Newcastle in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s momentum under Enzo Maresca has started to wane, leaving them with only the Premier League and UEFA Europa Conference League to compete for. The Blues may sit fourth in the table, but with just a three-point cushion over seventh-placed Bournemouth, their position is anything but secure. Just two victories in their last eight league outings highlight their struggles.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium on Friday, February 14, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

On the other side, Brighton will have to cope without nine players, including James Milner, who has been sidelined since October 2024 due to a thigh injury.

One to watch for the Seagulls is Georginio Rutter. The versatile Frenchman—capable of operating as both a forward and an attacking midfielder—has been in fine form. He recently found the net in Brighton's Premier League triumph over Manchester United and bagged a brace in his last FA Cup outing. With another big test ahead, Rutter will need to step up once more for Hurzeler’s men.

Chelsea team news

In terms of absentees, Chelsea will be without Romeo Lavia, Gabriel Slonina, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and David Datro Fofana for this clash.

One player who continues to shine is Cole Palmer. The English playmaker has been a key creative spark for Chelsea, influencing the final third with his vision and ability to find the back of the net. His combination of goal-scoring instincts and playmaking prowess makes him a vital cog in Maresca's setup.

