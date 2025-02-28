How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Bournemouth and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth will be hoping to avoid what could be a third-straight loss across all competitions. Wolves have three wins in their last five outings but recently lost to Fulham and will need a booster dose of confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bournemouth vs Wolves kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie was forced off in the first half of their previous game due to an ongoing adductor issue. He could join Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal, and Adam Smith on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Ilya Zabarnyi remains suspended as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Wolves team news

Wolves, on the other hand, emerged from their midweek defeat to Fulham without any new injury concerns. However, they remain without several key players, including Leon Chiwone, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Rodrigo Gomes, Goncalo Guedes, Hwang Hee-chan, and Emmanuel Agbadou.

