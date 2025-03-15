How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by just three spots in the Premier League standings, Bournemouth and Brentford gear up for an enticing showdown at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening, with kickoff set for 5:30 pm.

Despite slipping to ninth place, Bournemouth’s position doesn't quite reflect the tight race in the upper half of the table. Their 44-point tally leaves them just three points adrift of fifth place and only five behind the coveted top four.

Brentford, on the other hand, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa among the league's most prolific scorers. However, inconsistency has plagued the Bees, as extended dips in form have prevented them from climbing higher up the standings.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brentford will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Universo and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brentford will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth's trip to Tottenham last weekend was already a tough pill to swallow, but their injury woes only compounded the misery. Ryan Christie, who has been managing an ongoing groin issue, was unable to see out the full 90 minutes, while Antoine Semenyo also had to make an early exit late in the match.

Fortunately, initial assessments suggest Semenyo was only dealing with cramp, meaning he is unlikely to join a growing injury list that already includes Enes Unal (knee), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (calf), and Julian Araujo (thigh).

On a positive note, Ilya Zabarnyi is back in contention after serving a three-match suspension, which could see James Hill shift to right-back while Lewis Cook steps into midfield to replace Christie.

Brentford team news

As for Brentford, head coach Thomas Frank has provided encouraging news regarding Sepp van den Berg, who is on course to return from a knee injury in time for the weekend. However, Michael Kayode (undisclosed issue) remains a major doubt.

The Bees’ injury concerns don’t end there, with long-term absentees Gustavo Nunes (back), Josh Dasilva (knee), Aaron Hickey (fitness), Rico Henry (thigh), and Igor Thiago (knee) still unavailable. They have now been joined on the sidelines by Fabio Carvalho, who recently suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

