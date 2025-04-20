How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs the Orlando Magic NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics open their 2024-25 playoff campaign on Sunday, hosting the surging Orlando Magic at TD Garden in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs the Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Celtics and the Magic will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic live on:

National TV : ABC

: ABC Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Veterans Al Horford (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Derrick White (neck) all missed the last regular-season contest, though the team remains optimistic about their availability.

The Celtics set franchise records from beyond the arc this season—Jayson Tatum (250), Payton Pritchard (255), and White (265) each hit historic marks. In the regular-season finale, Pritchard poured in 34 points, while Luke Kornet added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando Magic steam news & key performers

As for the Magic, they were short-handed in their play-in win, with Mac McClung, Trevelin Queen, and Jalen Suggs all sidelined. Ethan Thompson and Moritz Wagner also missed the game and are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Franz Wagner recorded a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double against Atlanta, while Cole Anthony led the team with 26 points. Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points in just 26 minutes, highlighting Orlando’s balanced scoring effort heading into this tough opening-round matchup.

