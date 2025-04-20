How to watch today's Bologna vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off punching their ticket to the Champions League semifinals, Inter Milan shift focus back to domestic matters as they visit Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara on Sunday evening in their pursuit of another Serie A title.

Despite losing head coach Thiago Motta and several key players during the offseason, fifth-placed Bologna have thrived under Vincenzo Italiano, exceeding expectations with a well-balanced squad and disciplined approach.

The Emilia-Romagna club heads into their next fixture looking to bounce back after suffering a rare setback — only their fifth loss of the Serie A campaign — as they fell 2-0 in Bergamo to a struggling Atalanta side led by Gian Piero Gasperini.

Inter enter the weekend leading the Serie A standings by three points over Napoli and still have a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against rivals AC Milan looming.

Despite that stumble on the domestic front, Simone Inzaghi's reigning Serie A champions secured a major milestone in Europe. A hard-fought 2-2 draw at San Siro against Bayern Munich was enough to see them through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, sealing a 4-3 aggregate triumph over the Bundesliga pace-setters.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Bologna and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be played at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Bologna will be without the likes of Lewis Ferguson, Davide Calabria, and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, while center-back Nicolo Casale is a doubt due to a shoulder issue. Federico Ravaglia will likely get the nod in goal, with either Emil Holm or Lorenzo De Silvestri filling in at right-back.

Santiago Castro and Thijs Dallinga are in contention to lead the line, supported by Riccardo Orsolini, Bologna's leading scorer, and Swiss winger Dan Ndoye. Ndoye, who netted a dramatic extra-time winner against Inter in last season’s Coppa Italia, is aiming to become the first Bologna player this century to score in five straight home league matches.

Inter team news

With fixture congestion a factor, Simone Inzaghi may opt to rotate his lineup. That opens the door for former Bologna star Marko Arnautovic to face his old club, having recently hit solid form. The Austrian striker, who tallied 24 goals in 54 league matches for Bologna, is competing for a place up front with Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa if regulars Lautaro Martinez or Marcus Thuram are rested.

The Nerazzurri remain without Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries, though the Dutch wing-back is close to a return.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links