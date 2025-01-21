+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
GOAL

How to watch today's Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bologna and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday.

Dortmund have lost their last three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways with this fixture. The German side are ninth in the standings and will be confident of getting the better of 33rd-placed Bologna who are chasing their first win of this European campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV, VIX and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

1
L. Skorupski
31
S. Beukema
33
J. Miranda
3
S. Posch
26
J. Lucumi
8
R. Freuler
7
R. Orsolini
19
L. Ferguson
21
J. Odgaard
11
D. Ndoye
9
S. Castro
1
G. Kobel
23
E. Can
42
A. Kabar
26
J. Ryerson
3
W. Anton
4
N. Schlotterbeck
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
13
P. Gross
43
J. Gittens
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincenzo Italiano

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuri Sahin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bologna team news

Although long-term absentees Nicolo Cambiaghi and Oussama El Azzouzi have resumed training, neither is likely to be ready for action just yet.

Bologna face this clash without Swiss midfielder Michel Aebischer, who remains sidelined due to a hernia issue.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for the visitors, Niklas Sule is unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, which is expected to keep him out until next month.

Ramy Bensebaini will miss this match through suspension after accumulating his third yellow card of the group stage.

Form

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOL

Last match

BVB

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

