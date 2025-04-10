How to watch today's Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Europa League quarter-final steeped in contrast unfolds on Thursday evening, with Serie A heavyweights Lazio heading to the edge of the Arctic Circle to take on Norway's rising force Bodo/Glimt.

Despite their domestic campaign only just kicking into gear, Kjetil Knutsen's men have already carved out an impressive European run, dispatching both Twente and Olympiakos en route to the last eight. The Eliteserien champions have opened their 2025 league season with back-to-back victories, including a resounding 8-0 Norwegian Cup demolition of Innstranden in March, showcasing their attacking firepower early.

Lazio, meanwhile, have shown signs of growth under Marco Baroni, but inconsistency has kept them just outside the Champions League qualification places in Serie A. They did secure a hard-earned 1-0 win away to Atalanta at the weekend, with Gustav Isaksen finding the net in the second half to seal the points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Lazio kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Aspmyra Stadion

The Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Lazio will be played at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Bodoe/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt are nearly at full strength for the first leg, with only Daniel Bassi unavailable. Captain Ulrik Saltnes, fresh off a brace in a 3-0 win over HamKam, is set to anchor the midfield alongside Patrick Berg, who has quietly built one of the most dominant defensive resumes in the Europa League this season.

Further up the pitch, Ole Didrik Blomberg and former AC Milan wide man Jens Petter Hauge are expected to flank Kasper Høgh, the Danish forward who has found the net seven times in this European campaign.

Lazio team news

For Lazio, team selection could be shaped by Sunday's looming Derby della Capitale clash with fierce rivals Roma, a fixture that could prove decisive in the race for a top-four finish.

Suspension rules out midfield orchestrator Nicolò Rovella, while injuries to Patric and left-back Nuno Tavares leave Baroni with some reshuffling to do. However, Matteo Guendouzi returns from a domestic suspension, and there’s hope that forward Taty Castellanos will feature after making the bench in Bergamo without seeing action.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links