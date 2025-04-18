How to Watch Black's Tire 200: Live Stream NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Black's Tire 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

After a 12-year hiatus, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series roars back to Rockingham Speedway for the highly anticipated Black's Tire 200. Set for Friday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1, NASCAR Radio), this marks the seventh race of the 2025 season and a pivotal moment for both the series and the storied North Carolina oval.

Race Information

When Friday, April 18, 2025 Time 8:30 PM ET Where Rockingham Speedway TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Rockingham, affectionately known as "The Rock," last hosted the Truck Series in 2013, with Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag. Only four drivers in this year’s field—Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger, Norm Benning, and Matt Crafton—have prior Truck Series experience at Rockingham, making this a largely new challenge for the grid. The event is seen as a litmus test; a strong turnout and exciting race could pave the way for Rockingham’s return to the Cup Series schedule.

The Black's Tire 200 is a 200-lap, 188-mile contest, with stage breaks at laps 45 and 90. It’s also the final leg of the Triple Truck Challenge, offering a $50,000 bonus to the top eligible finisher—adding extra incentive for drivers like Rajah Caruth and rookie Andres Perez de Lara.

Corey Heim of Team Toyota leads the Craftsman Truck Series with 270 points earned through two wins and four top-5 finishes. Chandler Smith sits second with 252 points, from one win and three top-5’s.

