How to Watch BKFC Mohegan Sun: Live Stream Bareknuckle Fighting, TV Channel

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena for an explosive night of action featuring some of the sport's most exciting fighters in the raw and unforgiving world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Event Details

Date Friday, February 1, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, CT TV Channel Fubo Sports Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Main Card

Main Event: Heavyweight Championship

Lorenzo Hunt (champion) vs. Mike Richman

Five rounds for the BKFC Heavyweight Title

Co-Main Event: Light Heavyweight

David Feldman Jr. vs. Tyler Randall

Five scheduled rounds

How to Watch

The entire fight card will be broadcast live on Fubo Sports Network with veteran combat sports commentators Sean Wheelock and Chris Lytle calling the action. The prelims begin at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 8:00 PM ET.

Event Preview

BKFC's return to Mohegan Sun promises intense action as heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt puts his title on the line against hard-hitting challenger Mike Richman. The venue has historically produced some of BKFC's most memorable battles, and this card is stacked with fighters known for their aggressive styles and finishing ability.

The co-main event features David Feldman Jr., son of BKFC founder David Feldman, taking on the surging Tyler Randall in what could determine the next title challenger in the light heavyweight division. The undercard showcases a mix of BKFC veterans and promising newcomers looking to make their mark in the fastest-growing combat sports promotion in North America.

Fight fans can expect an evening of raw, technical striking where only the toughest competitors survive. With no gloves and nowhere to hide, BKFC: Mohegan Sun continues the promotion's tradition of delivering pure, unadulterated combat sports entertainment.

Regional restrictions may apply.