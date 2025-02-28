How to Watch BKFC Fight Night Albuquerque: Live Stream, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream BKFC Fight Night in Albuquerque.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to deliver an electrifying night of action with BKFC Fight Night Albuquerque on Friday, February 28, 2025. This event will showcase some of the toughest fighters in the sport, bringing the raw intensity of bare-knuckle boxing to the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fight Information

Date Friday, February 28, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Where Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel Fubo Sports Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Fight Card

There are 12 announced fights that span a number of different weight divisions, with a main event (bantamweight), co-main event (light heavyweight) and a featured fight (heavyweight).

Main Event: Richardson vs. Usmonov

Co-Main Event: Sanchez vs. Aiken

Featured Fight: Otero vs. Smith

Visit BKFC.com to see the rest of the card.

BKFC Format

BKFC has been making waves in the combat sports world since its inception, bringing back the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting with a modern twist. The promotion's unique ruleset adds an extra layer of intensity to the fights. Fighters are permitted to wrap and tape their wrists, thumbs, and mid-hands, but no gauze or tape can be within 1 inch of the knuckles.

One of BKFC's signature elements is the "Toe the Line" start. Fighters begin each round standing on lines three feet apart in the center of the ring. When the referee calls "Knuckle Up," the action begins, creating an immediate intensity that sets BKFC apart from other combat sports.

