How to Watch BKFC 75 Albuquerque Mundell vs. Sanchez: Live Stream BKFC, TV Channel

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to return to Albuquerque for BKFC 75, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title bout between reigning champion David “The Redneck” Mundell and hometown contender Donald Sanchez.

Event Information

When Friday, June 6, 2025 Time 9:00 PM ET Where Tingley Coliseum TV Channel Fubo Sports Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

David Mundell (9-1), the current BKFC Middleweight World Champion and widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion, enters this title defense on an impressive run. Mundell, who hails from Oldsmar, Florida, has secured seven consecutive victories, including three straight title defenses—all finished in the second round. His dominant performances against top-tier challengers have solidified his reputation as one of BKFC’s most formidable champions.

Challenging Mundell is Albuquerque’s own Donald Sanchez (4-1 in BKFC), a seasoned combat sports veteran and former MMA champion. Since joining BKFC in 2023, Sanchez has won four consecutive fights, earning him his first shot at the middleweight crown. Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, Sanchez looks to leverage his experience and momentum to dethrone Mundell and capture the title.

