How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Week 8 of the UFL rolls on this Saturday with a marquee clash between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Birmingham Stallions—a highly anticipated rematch of one of last season’s most thrilling encounters.

St. Louis comes into this contest riding a wave of momentum, having strung together three straight wins. At 5-2, they’re knocking on the door of a postseason berth and could all but punch their ticket to the playoffs with another victory.

On the other side, Birmingham has continued to grind out results despite a revolving door at the quarterback position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks UFL game.

Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Date & kickoff time

The Stallions will take on the Battlehawks in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When Friday, May 16, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Birmingham Stallions vs St. Louis Battlehawks Team News & Key Players

Birmingham Stallions team news

Last week, it was J’Mar Smith who answered the call. After starter Case Cookus left the game with an injury, Smith came off the bench and sparked a furious 19-point comeback against Houston, capping it with a clutch 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. While the air attack got the job done when it mattered most, it was the Stallions’ running game that turned the tide, piling up 142 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

So far this season, Birmingham is averaging 20.6 points and 310.4 yards per contest, with 203.6 through the air and 106.8 on the ground. Cookus has thrown for 347 yards while completing 55.2% of his passes, with four touchdowns to just one interception. Ricky Person Jr. has led the charge in the backfield with 228 rushing yards and three scores, while Deon Cain remains the top target in the passing game, hauling in 21 receptions for 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, the Stallions are allowing just 15.3 points and 280.3 total yards per game, keeping opposing ground games in check with only 78.7 rushing yards allowed on average.

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

St. Louis, meanwhile, will once again hand the keys to Max Duggan, and it’s easy to see why. Since taking over as the full-time starter, the former TCU signal-caller has steered the Battlehawks to three consecutive wins. While still developing, Duggan has proven to be a steady hand under center, passing for 453 yards and three touchdowns (54.2% completion rate) while matching that with three picks.

Jacob Saylors continues to power the ground game with 348 rushing yards and four scores, while Hakeem Butler has made the most of his limited touches, four catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns. The defense has been rock solid, conceding 16.3 points and 273 total yards per outing, including just 95.1 yards on the ground and 177.9 through the air.