How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas UFL game.

Week six of the UFL wraps up with a high-stakes clash on Sunday afternoon as the Birmingham Stallions welcome the San Antonio Brahmas in a rematch of last season’s title game.

San Antonio heads into this one hoping to bounce back after falling to the Houston Roughnecks in their previous outing. After notching their first win of the season just a week prior, the Brahmas couldn’t sustain the momentum and now sit desperate for a second victory as they head into enemy territory.

Birmingham, meanwhile, has gotten off to a solid 3-2 start and finds itself in a tie with the Michigan Panthers atop the USFL standings. A win here would give the Stallions sole ownership of first place and keep them in the driver's seat for a postseason push.

Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas: Date & kickoff time

The Stallions will take on the Brahmas in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama .

When Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas Team News & Key Players

Birmingham Stallions team news

On the other side, Birmingham has been navigating life without quarterback Alex McGough, turning to Matt Corral to shoulder the load. Corral has had an up-and-down run so far, including a 255-yard, one-touchdown showing in a dramatic comeback victory over Arlington. Despite that effort, the Stallions' offense has lacked the punch it displayed during last year’s title run, putting up just 17 points per game on average.

Cade Johnson has developed into a dependable option in the passing game, but the unit has struggled with turnovers and finishing drives. Ricky Person leads the ground attack with 137 rushing yards and one score on 36 attempts, while Deon Cain has emerged as a playmaker with 212 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches.

San Antonio Brahmas team news

It's been a turbulent ride under center for the Brahmas. Kellen Mond, once expected to lead the charge, was pulled after a dismal performance in which he threw for just 35 yards and an interception. Jarrett Guarantano stepped in and offered a slight spark, but his status remains uncertain ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Running back Anthony McFarland has been one of the few bright spots offensively, racking up 236 yards on 36 carries, while Jontre Kirklin has been steady through the air with 19 receptions for 149 yards.