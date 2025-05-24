How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers UFL game.

The Michigan Panthers (6-2) will look to extend their lead atop the USFL standings on Saturday afternoon as they head to Protective Stadium for a clash with the Birmingham Stallions (5-3).

Michigan punched its ticket back to the USFL Conference Championship last weekend with a convincing 30-18 win over the Houston Roughnecks, their third consecutive victory. Riding high with momentum, the Panthers have emerged as one of the league’s most consistent and dangerous teams down the stretch.

Birmingham, meanwhile, stumbled in its most recent outing, falling 29-28 in a thriller against St. Louis. The back-and-forth affair featured six lead changes, five scores on the ground, and over 100 penalty yards, ultimately ending in heartbreak for the Stallions. With a win this week, they could pull even with Michigan atop the division, giving this matchup heavy postseason implications.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Showboats vs the Arlington Renegades UFL game.

Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers: Date & kickoff time

The Stallions will take on the Panthers in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama .

When Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers Team News & Key Players

Birmingham Stallions team news

Birmingham, on the other hand, continues to search for stability at quarterback. J’Mar Smith remains the starter for now, offering flashes of brilliance in last week’s outing. Smith tossed three touchdowns in the loss, but his fourth-quarter pick-six to Callahan O’Reilly proved to be a momentum killer.

Despite the misstep, the Stallions had plenty of highlights, particularly from Max Duggan, who powered in two rushing touchdowns and added a one-point conversion. Running back Jacob Saylors was a force, racking up 173 total yards and two touchdowns, bringing him level with the team lead in rushing scores.

Michigan Panthers team news

Under centre for Michigan, Danny Etling will make his second straight start as Bryce Perkins continues to battle a nagging ankle issue that flared up again during practice. Etling made the most of his opportunity against Houston, turning in a sharp performance with three touchdown passes while keeping the offence humming both through the air and on the ground.

Etling found Malik Turner, Samson Nacua, and Devin Ross for scores, while Toa Taua chipped in with a pair of one-point conversions. Michigan’s special teams also made headlines, as Xavier Malone ripped off an 88-yard punt return, the longest in both UFL and spring football history since 2001, setting the stage for a short scoring plunge. Defensively, cornerback Keni-H Lovely provided the knockout blow, jumping a route and taking it 55 yards to the house for a game-sealing pick-six.