How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats UFL game.

Week five of the UFL season gets underway Friday night with a pivotal clash in the USFL Conference, as the Birmingham Stallions square off against the winless Memphis Showboats.

The Showboats enter the matchup desperately clinging to any postseason hopes after stumbling to a 0-4 start. While they’ve shown flashes of competitiveness, last week’s lopsided 27-9 loss to the Michigan Panthers underscored their struggles on both sides of the ball.

On the other hand, the Stallions are navigating a bumpy ride of their own. Despite a 3-1 record that keeps them near the top of the USFL Division standings, consistency has eluded them—largely due to injuries under centre. With both Matt Corral and Alex McGough sidelined, the offence has lacked rhythm, though there are signs of improvement.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats: Date & kickoff time

The Birmingham Stallions will take on the Memphis Showboats in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

When Friday, April 25, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats Team News & Key Players

Birmingham Stallions team news

Offensively, Birmingham has a few playmakers emerging. Davion Davis and Deon Cain have become go-to targets, racking up 162 and 127 yards respectively. Tight end Jace Sternberger, however, has been relatively quiet, managing just six receptions for 76 yards so far.

In the backfield, the ground game finally showed a pulse last week. C.J. Marable turned in his best performance of the season with 47 rushing yards and an average of 4.3 per carry. With Memphis coming off a poor defensive showing against the run, Marable’s ability to move the chains could be a crucial factor in easing Cookus into his starting role.

Memphis Showboats team news

Stepping into the spotlight this week is veteran spring league quarterback Case Cookus. With Corral nursing a tough injury sustained late against Houston, Cookus now takes the reins of the offence. It's a bit of a homecoming for the 2022 USFL Championship runner-up, who led the Stars to the title game against none other than the Stallions. Adding another layer of intrigue, Cookus spent most of last season under centre for Memphis, where he took a beating behind a shaky offensive line. Now, reunited with head coach Skip Holtz in Birmingham, Cookus might have the tools and the protection to thrive.