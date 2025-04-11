How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham Stallions versus Arlington Renegades UFL game.

The Arlington Renegades head to Protective Stadium on Friday to square off with the Birmingham Stallions in Week 3 of the UFL season.

Arlington has come out swinging to start their sophomore UFL campaign, notching convincing wins over San Antonio and Houston. The Renegades made a strong statement in their season opener, cruising past I-35 rival San Antonio 33-9. Arlington dominated both sides of the ball, racking up 347 total yards and converting nine of 13 third and fourth down attempts. Meanwhile, the Brahmas struggled to move the chains and didn’t find the end zone until the final quarter.

Birmingham, the reigning powerhouse, has had a bumpier ride in 2025. After dropping their opener to the DC Defenders, the Stallions bounced back with a win over the Michigan Panthers. In Week 1, Birmingham’s high-powered offense sputtered, managing just 138 total yards and 11 points.

The passing attack was virtually nonexistent, logging only 16 yards through the air. Quarterback Alex McGough tried to spark the offense on the ground, running for 84 yards, but the Defenders' relentless pressure led to eight sacks and nine tackles for loss in an 18-11 defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham Stallions versus Arlington Renegades UFL game.

Birmingham Stallions vs Arlington Renegades: Date & kickoff time

When Friday, April 11, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET Venue TDECU Stadium Location Protective Stadium

How to watch Stallions vs Renegades on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming Service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Stallions vs Renegades Team News & Key Players

Birmingham Stallions team news

Through the early stretch of the 2025 season, Deon Cain has emerged as a reliable target in the Stallions' aerial attack, hauling in six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. His ability to stretch the field has provided a spark to the passing game.

In the backfield, Ricky Person Jr. has chipped in with 82 rushing yards over two outings, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and punching in one score.

At quarterback, Matt Corral continues to be a central figure under center. He’s thrown for 198 yards while completing 62.1% of his passes. Though he has one touchdown pass to his name, he’s also been picked off twice through two games.

Arlington Renegades team news

Leading the charge for the Renegades is veteran signal-caller Luis Perez, who has thrown for 375 yards across two contests, averaging 187.5 yards per game. He’s been efficient, completing 75% of his passes, with one touchdown and one interception on the ledger.

The ground game has seen Kalen Ballage deliver steady production, tallying 148 rushing yards (74.0 per game) and finding the end zone once.

Meanwhile, De'Veon Smith made the most of limited touches, scoring three rushing touchdowns despite gaining just three total yards in one appearance — a stat line that highlights his value in short-yardage and goal-line scenarios.