How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Newcastle United FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Birmingham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

Newcastle will be high on confidence following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. They will be confident of getting past the fourth round with ease.

Birmingham have won four out of their last five fixtures and will be hopeful of springing a surprise this weekend.

How to watch Birmingham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Birmingham vs Newcastle kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Currently leading League One, Birmingham have been in impressive form, remaining unbeaten since November 2024.

In the FA Cup third round, they secured a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City.

With no fresh injury concerns, they will be confident of springing a surprise against Newcastle United.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will have to deal with the absence of Joelinton who recently picked up an injury and will be unavailable for selection in this fourth-round FA Cup fixture.

The squad will ride on the confidence from their win over Arsenal to secure another solid victory.

