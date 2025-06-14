How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Chicago: Live Stream BIG3, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream BIG3 Basketball, Chicago: BIG3.

The BIG3 Basketball League is set to make history in Chicago this summer, as the city welcomes its own team—the Chicago Triplets—for the league’s highly anticipated eighth season. This marks a significant shift for the BIG3, which previously operated as a traveling league but now features city-based teams to foster local fan engagement and community ties.

Event Information

When Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time 4:00 PM ET Where Allstate Arena TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The 2025 season tips off on June 14 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena, with the Triplets hosting the league’s opening weekend. Chicago joins seven other cities—Dallas, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, and Houston—as BIG3 home bases. Each team will host at least one home game, creating a deeper connection with local fans and bringing elite 3-on-3 basketball directly to major markets.

This season is especially competitive, with the league reducing its roster from 12 to eight teams to focus on quality and local engagement. The Chicago Triplets are among the contenders, entering the season with championship odds of +600, putting them in the same tier as strong teams like Detroit Amps and Dallas Power. The league also boasts some of the biggest names in basketball, including Dwight Howard (LA Riot), Joe Johnson (Detroit Amps), and Michael Beasley (Miami 305), who was last season’s MVP with an average of 21.3 points per game.

