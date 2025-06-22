How to Watch BIG3 Basketball Baltimore: Live Stream BIG3 Basketball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream BIG3 Basketball Baltimore: BIG3 Basketball.

The BIG3 Basketball League, renowned for its fast-paced 3-on-3 format and star-studded rosters, will bring its eighth season to Baltimore on June 29, 2025, at the CFG Bank Arena.

Event Information

When Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time 1:00 PM ET Where CFG Bank Arena TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This season marks a significant transition for the BIG3, as it introduces eight all-new city-based teams, reflecting a shift to a home market model. Baltimore is one of the select new stops, joining a lineup of cities that includes Oakland, Newark, Anaheim, and Portland. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere, with the league's signature features such as the 4-point shot and a game style that emphasizes defense and intensity—elements that set BIG3 apart from traditional basketball formats.

Season eight boasts an influx of new talent, with 18 new players joining the league—the most since its inception in 2017. Notable NBA veterans like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell, Jeff Teague, Greg Monroe, and Paul Millsap headline the rosters, promising high-level competition and memorable moments.

