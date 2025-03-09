How to Watch Big Ten Championships: Live Stream College Wrestling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Big Ten Championships College Wrestling.

The 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships are set to kick off on March 8 at Northwestern University's Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. This prestigious event will feature some of the nation's top college wrestlers, with five of the top 10 teams in the country participating. The Big Ten Conference has released the final brackets and pre-seeds, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Where Welsh-Ryan Arena TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Match Preview

Top Contenders and Seeds

125 Pounds: Matt Ramos of Purdue is the top seed and a strong favourite, boasting an undefeated season. However, he faces stiff competition from contenders like Dean Peterson of Rutgers and Caleb Smith of Nebraska, both of whom have previously beaten Ramos in their college careers.

133 Pounds: Iowa's Drake Ayala leads the pack, but Lucas Byrd of Illinois and Braxton Brown of Maryland are also contenders, making this weight class highly competitive.

Other Notable Seeds: Penn State dominates with five No. 1 seeds, including Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines, and Carter Starocci.

Predictions and Expectations

Given the depth of talent, upsets are possible, especially in closely contested weight classes like 174 pounds, where Levi Haines of Penn State faces challenges from Carson Kharchla of Ohio State and others. The Big Ten Championships are a crucial step toward the NCAA Championships, with the conference securing the most auto-bid allocations in the country.

