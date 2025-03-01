How to Watch Big Four Meet: Women's College Gymnastics, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Big Four Meet: Women's College Gymnastics.

The Big Four Meet in Women's College Gymnastics is set to take place on March 1, 2025, at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. This exciting event will feature four top-ranked Big Ten teams: No. 15 Michigan, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 24 Illinois, and the host team, Maryland.

Meet Information

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 am PT Where College Park, Maryland TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Meet Preview

As the gymnastics season heats up, this meet promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and competition. The GymTerps, currently ranked No. 34 in the Road to Nationals ranking, will be looking to build upon their previous winning score of 195.750 at home against Iowa. Fans should keep an eye on sophomore Natalie Martin, who recently delivered a stunning 9.925 on vault, matching her career high.

Michigan, the highest-ranked team in the meet, will be aiming to maintain their strong position in the Big Ten. The Wolverines have a history of success, having won the NCAA championship in 2021, becoming only the seventh team to do so in the sport's history.

Minnesota, ranked 13th, will be bringing their A-game as they look to improve upon their performance from last year's dual meet against Maryland, where they emerged victorious with a score of 196.725 to 195.625.

Illinois, ranked 24th, will be eager to repeat their success from last year's Big Five meet, where they outscored Maryland 196.850 to 195.100.

This meet is not just about individual performances but also about team dynamics and strategy. With the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on the horizon in April, each team will be looking to fine-tune their routines and build momentum.

Live stream Big Four Meet on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.