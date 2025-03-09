How to Watch Big 12 Championships: Live Stream College Wrestling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Big 12 College Wrestling Championships.

The stage is set for the 2025 Big 12 Wrestling Championships, taking place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 8-9. This two-day event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring 14 programs vying for conference titles and spots in the NCAA Wrestling Championship later this month in Philadelphia.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where BOK Center TV Channel ESPN U Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Iowa State, the reigning Big 12 team champion, is looking to secure its 19th conference title. The Cyclones have top seeds in Evan Frost at 133 pounds and Cody Chittum in the 157-pound division. Northern Iowa and Oklahoma State also boast multiple top seeds, with Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen aiming to repeat as champion at 184 pounds, and Oklahoma State's Dean Hamiti, Luke Surber, and Wyatt Hendrickson leading their respective weight classes.

The Big 12 is renowned for its depth and competitiveness, with other notable teams like Missouri and South Dakota State fielding strong lineups. Missouri's Keegan O'Toole, a reigning Big 12 champion, will face stiff competition as he seeks to defend his title at 165 pounds. Meanwhile, South Dakota State's Bennett Berge is seeded third at 184 pounds, positioning him for a strong run.

