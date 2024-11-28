How to watch today's Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Besiktas will take on Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Thursday.

Besiktas have won and lost two games each so far, leaving them in 18th place in the standings. They will relieved that their opponents have been worse, as the visitors have lost all their four games so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel Aviv online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Besiktas vs Maccabi Tel Aviv kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Nagyerdei Stadion

The match will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Besiktas team news

Beşiktaş will be bolstered by the return of leading scorer Ciro Immobile, who has recovered from a thigh injury.

However, they will be missing Ernest Muci and Necip Uysal who are sidelined due to injuries.

Maccabi Tel Aviv team news

On a positive note for the visitors, winger Osher Davida is available after serving a suspension against Ajax, and left-back Roy Revivo is also set to return to the squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BJK Last 2 matches MTA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Maccabi Tel Aviv 2 - 3 Besiktas

Besiktas 5 - 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 8 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links