How to watch today's Benfica vs Gil Vicente Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Jose Mourinho will aim to steer Benfica back to winning ways as they welcome an in-form Gil Vicente to Estadio da Luz for the kickoff of Primeira Liga matchday seven.

The Reds had to settle for a draw in their rescheduled clash with Rio Ave earlier this week and will be looking to claim all three points against a side that has been notably tough to break down defensively this season.

Jose Mourinho's tenure at Benfica got off to a flying start last week with an authoritative win over AVS, but the Reds hit a minor bump midweek, conceding late to draw 1-1 with Rio Ave. Meanwhile, Gil Vicente have been one of the story teams of the season so far.

Under Cesar Peixoto, the Roosters sit fourth in the table with 13 points from 18, riding a four-game unbeaten run that includes three consecutive wins, most recently a 2-0 triumph over Estoril Praia. The visitors arrive in Lisbon brimming with confidence, ready to test Mourinho's side on their own turf.

As Benfica faces Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal, fans are eager to see top-tier football unfold. For those interested in augmenting the excitement through betting, accessing current sportsbook promos in the US can provide excellent opportunities to explore various betting markets with enhanced offers perfect for this captivating league encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Primeira Liga match between Benfica and Gil Vicente will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

The Primeira Liga match between Benfica and Gil Vicente will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, September 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica will continue to be without long-term absentees Bruma, Manu Silva, and Alexander Bah, all sidelined with knee injuries.

Dodi Lukebakio, who recently returned from a foot problem to make his debut against Rio Ave and set up Georgiy Sudakov's goal, is pushing for a starting spot on the right wing.

Vangelis Pavlidis, directly involved in five league goals this term, will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch after going goalless in Tuesday’s outing.

Gil Vicente team news

For Gil Vicente, Pablo has been on fire, scoring in three consecutive games, including a penalty opener against Estoril, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Joelson Fernandes is also pressing for his first start after netting off the bench in his season debut.

Meanwhile, Tidjany Toure and Carlos Eduardo remain sidelined with injuries and will be unavailable for the trip to Lisbon.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links